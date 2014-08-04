版本:
MOVES-Standard Life unit names Andrew Paisley to smaller cos group

Aug 4 Standard Life Investments Ltd, the investment management division of Standard Life Plc, appointed Andrew Paisley as an investment director in its smaller companies team.

Paisley most recently worked as investment director, UK-smaller companies at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, now owned by Aberdeen Asset Management.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
