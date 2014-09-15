版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 20:42 BJT

MOVES-Standard life Investment hires James Millard from Old Mutual Wealth

Sept 15 Investment manager Standard Life Investments said it appointed James Millard as investment director to its MyFolio fund solutions team.

Millard will report to Bambos Hambi, head of fund of funds management at Standard Life Investments.

The firm said Millard will be responsible for helping manage the team, and for the team's strategic development.

Millard joins from Old Mutual Wealth where he was director of investments. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐