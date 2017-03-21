MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires strategic relationships director

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.
Carlson will be based in Boston and report to Jack Boyce, managing director and head of North America distribution.
Previously, Carlson worked as a senior managing director at State Street Global Advisors, which is a unit of State Street Corp. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock