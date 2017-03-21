版本:
MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires strategic relationships director

March 21 Investment management firm Standard Life Investments, a unit of Standard Life Plc, named Larry Carlson director of strategic relationships.

Carlson will be based in Boston and report to Jack Boyce, managing director and head of North America distribution.

Previously, Carlson worked as a senior managing director at State Street Global Advisors, which is a unit of State Street Corp. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
