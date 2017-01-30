版本:
MOVES-Mark Clacy-Jones joins Standard Life Investments as fund strategist

Jan 30 Scotland-based investment manager Standard Life Investments appointed Mark Clacy-Jones as a fund strategist to its global real estate research and strategy team.

Clacy-Jones joined the company from Knight Frank, where he was the head of data & analytics, commercial research, Standard Life said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
