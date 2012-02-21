UPDATE 1-St Andrew Goldfields halts Holt mine operations due to accident

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust reports quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38
* Community Healthcare Trust announces results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Feb 21 St Andrew Goldfields Ltd said it has suspended normal mining operations at its Holt mine in the Timmins mining district in Ontario after an accident damaged a shaft.
No employees were injured in the incident and St Andrew said repairs will take less than a week.
St Andrew also reiterated its 2012 production target of 90,000-100,000 ounces of gold.
Shares of the company closed at 52 Canadian cents per share on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Lockheed Martin announces multi-year plan to relocate fleet ballistic missile program to other U.S. facilities
* InnerWorkings announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results