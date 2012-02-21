版本:
UPDATE 1-St Andrew Goldfields halts Holt mine operations due to accident

Feb 21 St Andrew Goldfields Ltd said it has suspended normal mining operations at its Holt mine in the Timmins mining district in Ontario after an accident damaged a shaft.

No employees were injured in the incident and St Andrew said repairs will take less than a week.

St Andrew also reiterated its 2012 production target of 90,000-100,000 ounces of gold.

Shares of the company closed at 52 Canadian cents per share on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

