UPDATE 1-St. Andrew Goldfields resumes ops at Holt mine

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
Feb 27 St Andrew Goldfields Ltd restarted operations at its Holt mine in the Timmins mining district in Ontario, a week after it suspended mine activity due to an incident.
St. Andrew said repairs to the damaged shaft were completed on Saturday.
Last week, the miner suspended operations at the mine after a shaft was badly damaged when a skip door became unlatched.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing