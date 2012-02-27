版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 21:51 BJT

UPDATE 1-St. Andrew Goldfields resumes ops at Holt mine

Feb 27 St Andrew Goldfields Ltd restarted operations at its Holt mine in the Timmins mining district in Ontario, a week after it suspended mine activity due to an incident.

St. Andrew said repairs to the damaged shaft were completed on Saturday.

Last week, the miner suspended operations at the mine after a shaft was badly damaged when a skip door became unlatched.

