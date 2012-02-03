UPDATE 1-Stanford had secret fund for bribes, yacht - witness

* Swiss account at Societe Generale
* Account was called "slush" fund
* Stanford bank reported fake profits
* Account used to bribe auditor - Davis
By Anna Driver and Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Feb 3 Texas financier Allen
Stanford drew on a secret Swiss bank account for personal
expenses such as yacht maintenance and to pay bribes, the
government's top witness said at Stanford's fraud trial on
Friday.
Stanford, 61, is accused of bilking thousands of investors
out of their savings by selling fraudulent certificates of
deposit through his bank in the Caribbean. Prosecutors say the
$7 billion Ponzi scheme is one of the biggest white collar
crimes since Bernard Madoff's scam. Stanford has pleaded not
guilty to all charges.
"The monies flowed from Stanford International Bank CDs to
this slush account at SocGen," former Stanford Chief Financial
Officer James Davis told jurors. "It was a slush fund."
Davis, 63, said Societe Generale account number
108731 was known only to himself and to Stanford. Stanford
tapped the account regularly for millions of dollars at a time
to pay for expenses such as maintenance of his fleet of private
jets and his 100-foot yacht, the "Sea Eagle."
As Davis testified, Stanford sat, head down, taking notes.
Davis is the only person among those charged in the alleged
Ponzi scheme who has pleaded guilty. He is the government's star
witness.
Prosecutors accuse Stanford of misleading investors by
telling them CD proceeds were invested in safe financial
instruments such as blue-chip stocks and bonds. Instead,
Stanford used funds for illiquid investments such as Caribbean
real estate and start-up companies starved for capital,
prosecutors said.
Asked why Stanford deposited funds from the Swiss account
into an account in Antigua, Davis said it was partly to pay
bribes to Leroy King, a regulator in Antigua, where Stanford's
bank was based.
"He said that, for one purpose, it was to pull cash out to
pay bribes to the regulators, Lee King," Davis said.
Stanford's former top deputy told the jury he never
witnessed a bribe taking place, but said King was paid $10,000
to $15,000 at least once a quarter. He also received tickets to
two of the National Football League's Superbowl.
Stanford's influence did not stop there, Davis said.
When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched an
investigation into the offshore bank in 2005, the U.S. agency
requested cooperation from King. They received none and
Stanford's general counsel actually drafted King's response to
the SEC, the executive testified.
Beginning in 2002, funds from the Swiss account were also
used for frequent bribes to Stanford's outside auditor based in
Antigua, Davis said.
Stanford knew of the bribes and dictated the amounts, David
told the jury.
Davis also testified that profit figures attributed to the
bank's operations and reported to investors were made up by
Davis and approved by Stanford.
"Did Mr. Stanford know the profit was a fake?" asked federal
prosecutor William Stellmach.
"Yes, he did," Davis replied.
Davis testified that the bank "always" reported an annual
profit on paper, but never actually made a profit.
When asked why the bank needed to show a profit in annual
reports distributed to investors, Davis said: "Mr. Stanford said
if there was no profit, you could not sell a CD based on a bank
that was losing money."
The profit had be "reasonable," Davis said, based on global
financial conditions.
"My instructions were clear from the beginning: We report a
profit," Davis said.
Davis also testified about numerous promissory notes
totaling hundreds of millions of dollars that Stanford created
to show that money he was taking from the bank would be
considered loans, rather than income, on the advice of a tax
consultant.
Officials at the bank were unaware of the promissory notes,
which were not disclosed in annual reports to investors, Davis
said.
And Stanford never repaid the notes, Davis testified.