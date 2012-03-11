Peter Thiel, university-hater, heads to campus

* Star tech investor to teach at Stanford
* Campus abuzz over entrepreneurship
* Anti-college stance has some crying "hypocrite"
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Peter Thiel, the
superstar Silicon Valley investor, has famously dismissed
university as a waste of time and money, and even offered
students cash to drop out.
But his views apparently do not apply to himself - or to
Stanford University.
Thiel, 44, will teach at the elite university this spring,
sharing pearls of entrepreneurial wisdom in a class called
"Computer Science 183: Startup." The course is already
oversubscribed, with Thiel's return to his alma mater sparking
both enthusiasm and skepticism on a campus increasingly obsessed
with start-up success.
"It's puzzling to us what he has to say," said Nruthya
Madappa, a senior in electrical engineering who saw rumors of
Thiel's class explode on her Facebook news feed on a recent
evening and rushed to sign up "several minutes" after course
enrollment went live.
"He's famously known to make people furious with his views
and the way he questions things," she said. "But he's
challenging us to look at our education here in a different
way."
Thiel, who co-founded online payment processor PayPal and
later reaped billions with bets on gilded names like Facebook
, LinkedIn and Zynga, is known for his
maverick ways, even emerging recently as the main financial
backer for libertarian presidential contender Ron Paul. Thiel
has argued that the brightest young minds should strike out on
their own and start companies rather than take on crushing debt
to pursue a college degree.
Never mind that Thiel himself holds both a bachelor's degree
in philosophy and a law degree from Stanford; he has backed up
his talk with his checkbook. Last year, Thiel started a
fellowship that offered $100,000 to 20 budding entrepreneurs
between the ages of 14 and 20 who would drop out to focus on
their ventures.
But Thiel last year also submitted a formal course proposal
to Stanford after approaching Sebastian Thrun, a Stanford
computer science professor, to discuss the possibility of
teaching. (Thrun has since left the university to work on an
online education project.)
Mehran Sahami, the department's associate chair for
education, said the curriculum committee debated whether Thiel
would use the class as a conduit to recruit students to his
companies. Other faculty voiced concerns that they were "not
sure of his motivations given his history with respect to
universities," Sahami said.
"We went into this with eyes wide open," said Sahami, a
former research scientist at Google. "But on balance, this would
be something our students would benefit from."
Still others, like Vivek Wadhwa, a fellow at Stanford's Rock
Center of Corporate Governance, were not so sure.
"It's hypocritical, but I'm not surprised," Wadhwa said.
"The same people who go around bashing education are the most
educated. What's he going to do? Tell students, 'When you
graduate from my class, drop out right after that?'"
Thiel did not respond to requests for comment.
SPECIAL GUEST ZUCKERBERG?
With several weeks to go until Stanford's spring quarter
begins, Thiel's class - capped by the university at 250 spots,
the capacity of the lecture hall - is already oversubscribed.
There is a wait-list. And those who have managed to enroll in
time may participate only with Thiel's consent.
"Inner accounts from the early days of startups including
PayPal, Google and Facebook will be used as case studies," the
listing for CS: 183 reads. "The class will be taught by
entrepreneurs who have started companies worth over $1B and
VCs(venture capitalists) who have invested in startups including
Facebook and Spotify."
Students expect the lectures - and particularly the guest
appearances - to be high-wattage affairs. There's already
speculation over who he might bring in: Sean Parker? Mark
Zuckerberg?
"It could be anybody," Madappa said. "He's well-connected in
the Valley. Who knows who he's going to pick to come?"
The excitement bubbling around Thiel's class speaks to the
startup-mania that's consumed Stanford perhaps more than any
other American university. Although interest waned in the 2000s,
Stanford's introductory computer science class recently broke an
enrollment record last set during the 1999-2000 academic year,
at the height of the dot-com bubble, when 762 students took the
course during the 1999-2000 academic year.
Sitting in the student union cafe on a recent evening, Zach
Weiner, a senior majoring in symbolic systems, described a
campus where Andrew Luck, the football team's star quarterback
and 2011 Heisman Trophy runner-up, could pass largely unharassed
but where the undergraduate daughters of the venture capitalist
Vinod Khosla are considered quasi-celebrities.
"Kids are rabid about entrepreneurship," Weiner said. "They
say Stanford can't sell out a home football game but they can
sell out a Peter Thiel talk 20 times over."
Travis Kiefer, 24, is one former student who followed
Thiel's recommended path. He left Stanford before his senior
year and moved into a two-bedroom house off University Avevenue
in Palo Alto - just a few blocks from the storied garage where
Hewlett-Packard was born - to start a travel website.
Although his parents "expressed very strongly that they want
to come out and see me in a cap and gown," Kiefer said they
would understand if he never returned. But Kiefer called Thiel's
arguments "too extreme," saying that skipping college altogether
"might work for some people, but those people are so few and far
between."
Kiefer said he fully planned to return if his startup
stalled, thanks to Stanford policies that do not penalize but
almost encourage leaves of absences.
"It's really easy to just take a year off," Kiefer said.
"They welcome you back with open arms."
Harry Elam, a vice provost of undergraduate education, said
that exposing students to Thiel's arguments was consistent with
the university's mission.
In fact, he said, the university considered one of its most
important commencement speeches in recent years to be the 2005
address by Steve Jobs, the late Apple CEO, who recounted his own
experience dropping out of Reed College in 1972.
"The spirit of the message, and the idea of what it takes to
succeed in entrepreneurship, is something we understand," Elam
said.