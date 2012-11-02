New Issue- Stanley Black & Decker sells $800 mln in notes

Nov 2 Stanley Black & Decker Inc on Thursday sold $800 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STANLEY BLACK & DECKER AMT $800 MLN COUPON 2.9 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.914 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.91 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/06/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS