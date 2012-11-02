版本:
New Issue- Stanley Black & Decker sells $800 mln in notes

Nov 2 Stanley Black & Decker Inc on
Thursday sold $800 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 2.9 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.914  FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.91 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/06/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 120 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

