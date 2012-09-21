Spectrum nears deal for Stanley Black & Decker unit-sources

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
is final discussions to buy a Stanley Black & Decker Inc
unit that makes door locks and bath fixtures, according
to several people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC,
which was also competing to buy the unit, is no longer in
discussions about a deal, the sources said.
Stanley Black & Decker put its hardware and home-improvement
business on the auction block this year in a deal that could
fetch $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
previously.
Representatives for Spectrum Brands, which makes Rayovac
batteries and sells home appliances under the George Foreman
brand, and Stanley Black & Decker were not immediately available
for comment on Friday. Apollo declined to comment.
The sources asked not to be identified because the auction
process is not public.