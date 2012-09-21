UPDATE 1-Spectrum nears deal for Stanley Black & Decker unit-sources

* Rival suitor Apollo out of the running-sources
* Stanley Black & Decker unit seen worth around $1.5 bln
By Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
, the maker of Rayovac batteries and other consumer
products, is in final discussions to buy a Stanley Black &
Decker Inc unit that makes door locks and bath fixtures,
according to several people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC,
which was also competing to buy the business, is no longer in
discussions about a deal, the people said.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker were up 0.5 percent to
$76.86 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Spectrum
Brands rose 1.2 percent to $41.98.
Stanley Black & Decker put its hardware and home-improvement
business on the auction block this year in a deal that could
fetch around $1.5 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters previously.
A deal would be a big bite for Spectrum Brands, which has a
market value of just over $2.1 billion. The Madison,
Wisconsin-based consumer products company also sells small home
appliances under the George Foreman and Black & Decker brands.
The negotiations are continuing and there is no guarantee
that a deal will be reached, the people familiar with the matter
said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.
Representatives for Spectrum Brands and Stanley Black &
Decker were not immediately available for comment on Friday.
Apollo declined to comment.
Consumer products company Jarden Corp also
considered a deal at one point during the sale process but is no
longer involved, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jarden did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Based in New Britain, Connecticut, Stanley Black & Decker
makes hardware, hand and power tools and industrial equipment.
The unit up for sale makes a range of home accessories under
brands such as Baldwin, Weiser Lock, Kwikset and Price Pfister.
The roughly $13 billion home equipment company was created
in 2010 through a $4.5 billion all-stock merger that combined
Stanley's black-and-yellow hand tools with Black & Decker's
power tools and door knobs.
The business is among several assets that diversified
conglomerates have sold this year to streamline operations and
focus on higher-growth areas.
In July, United Technologies Corp struck a $3.46
billion deal to sell its Hamilton Sundstrand industrial
businesses to private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and
BC Partners. Last month, DuPont Co agreed to sell its car
paint unit to Carlyle for $4.9 billion.