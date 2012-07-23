版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 05:22 BJT

Stanley Black & Decker to acquire Infastech for $850 mln

July 23 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker said it agreed to acquire Infastech, a manufacturer of specialty engineered fastening technologies, from CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered Private Equity Ltd for $850 million in cash.

The acquisition is expected to add 15 cents per share in the first year following the closing of the transaction.

