Stanley Black & Decker to acquire Infastech for $850 mln

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
July 23 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker said it agreed to acquire Infastech, a manufacturer of specialty engineered fastening technologies, from CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered Private Equity Ltd for $850 million in cash.
The acquisition is expected to add 15 cents per share in the first year following the closing of the transaction.
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.