UPDATE 2-Stanley Black & Decker plans job cuts, shares rise

* Company considers sale of hardware/home improvement unit
* Plans to buy engineered fastening franchise
* Plans to cut jobs in 2nd half of 2012
* Hikes dividend by 20 pct
* Cuts FY EPS outlook to $5.40-$5.65
July 18 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc
, which cut its full-year forecast on lower volumes at
its key segments, said it plans to cut jobs to save costs in the
second half, sending shares up as much as 7 percent.
The company, which plans to save $50 million in costs
through the job cuts, also raised its quarterly cash dividend by
20 percent to 49 cents per share.
Stanley Black & Decker said it was exploring options,
including a sale, for its hardware and home improvement (HHI)
business, which reported sales of $940 million in 2011.
The company said after-tax proceeds from a sale of the HHI
unit could "significantly exceed" $1 billion.
The company, known for its Stanley security products and
Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools, said it plans to buy an
engineered fastening franchise with revenue of about $500
million as it looks to tap growth in emerging markets.
Reuters, quoting sources, reported in May that the company
is among potential bidders for private equity-owned Infastech, a
Singapore-based industrial fastener maker with revenues of more
than $500 million.
Stanley Black & Decker expects adjusted earnings to be
between $5.40 and $5.65 per share for the year, down from its
prior forecast of $5.75 to $6.00 per share.
Lower volumes at the company's high-margin security and
industrial segments and a stronger dollar pressured its
second-quarter earnings.
The company's shares, which have fallen 23 percent in the
last three months, were up 6 percent at $63.19 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.