New Issue-Stanley Black & Decker sells $750 mln debs

July 19 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. on
Wednesday sold $750 million of junior subordinated debentures,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC
AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 07/25/2052
TYPE DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 07/25/2012
S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B CALLABLE 07/ 25/2017