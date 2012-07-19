版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 19日 星期四 23:56 BJT

New Issue-Stanley Black & Decker sells $750 mln debs

July 19 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. on
Wednesday sold $750 million of junior subordinated debentures,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 

AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 5.75 PCT    MATURITY    07/25/2052
TYPE DEBS       ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   09/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  07/25/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH TRIPLE-B                     CALLABLE    07/ 25/2017

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐