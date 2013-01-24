Stanley Black & Decker forecasts 2013 profit below expectations

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc forecast a profit for the full year below analysts' estimates as it expects a slow recovery in the security and industrial end markets.
Excluding items, the company expects to earn between $5.40 and $5.65 per share for the year ending Dec. 31. Analysts on average were expecting $5.69, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stanley Black said net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter fell to $130.5 million, or 79 cents per share, from $153.3 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.37 per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.66 billion.
Stanley Black makes hardware, hand and power tools, mechanical access solutions and industrial equipments.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict