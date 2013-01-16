UPDATE 1-Stansted airport attracts three $1.6 bln bids-sources

By Anjuli Davies and Sophie Sassard
LONDON Jan 16 London's Stansted airport has
attracted three final bids each worth about 1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion), three sources close to the matter said.
A deal would give its new owner access to Britain's fourth
largest airport, which flew 17.4 million passengers last year.
A predominantly leisure and holiday airport 50 km north east
of London, it was put up for sale in August after
Ferrovial-controlled BAA was forced by Britain's
competition regulator to sell off assets and loosen its grip on
the UK market.
Australia's Macquarie, Malaysia Airports Holdings
and Manchester Airports Group (MAG) with its
Australian partner IFM are the final bidders, the people said.
"We are hopeful we'll have a deal next week", said one of
the people who didn't want to be named because the talks are
private.
Private equity firm TPG and New Zealand investment manager
Morrison & Co were previously interested in Stansted but did not
submit bids.
Stansted was not seen as an easy deal to sell because
low-cost Irish carrier Ryanair accounts for about 70
percent of the airport's traffic. The airline's combative
approach to pricing is expected to drag down the deal's value
well below other recently sold airports such as Gatwick and
Edinburgh.
"It's a miracle they got three bids", said one of the
people.
"It's indicative of how difficult it is to invest in quality
assets at the moment. The ryanair risk is not for the
fainthearted".
MAG is seen as the frontrunner, given its sector expertise
and financial firepower due to its partnership with IFM, which
took a 35 percent stake the operator earlier this year.
Macquarie, which owns Sydney's airport, also has expertise
in buying airports, and Malaysia Airports has the financial
firepower, a sector banker said.
"It's all down to who will put the highest bid", the banker
said.
This banker did not expect Stansted to fetch similar
multiples to Edinburgh Airport and Portugal's ANA, which were
recently sold 16 times and 15 times earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
However, some analysts say Stansted could fetch up to 1.3
billion pounds ($2.04 billion).
RBC Capital analyst Olivia Peters says Stansted could be
sold for 95 percent of its regulated asset base (RAB) - around
1.28 billion pounds, or around 14.2 times its annual earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Stansted's owner Heathrow Airport Holdings, Macquarie and
MAG declined to comment while Malaysia Airports could not be
reached outside of office hours.