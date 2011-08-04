UPDATE 1-Acquisitions help nudge up Stantec Q2 profit

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Canadian engineering firm Stantec Inc posted a slightly higher second-quarter profit, helped by improved revenue from recent acquisitions, and forecast a "consistent performance" for the rest of the year.

April-June net income rose to C$25.7 million, or 56 Canadian cents a share, from C$23.8 million, or 52 Canadian cents, a year ago. Revenue increased 13 percent to C$342.3 million.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings of 55 Canadian cents on revenue of C$341.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Edmonton, Alberta-based company edged higher, to C$26.86, on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)