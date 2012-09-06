Staples to carry new Kindle Fire models as early as this month

| Sept 6
Sept 6 No. 1 U.S. office supply chain Staples
Inc said its U.S. stores will carry some of the larger,
faster, aggressively priced Kindle Fire tablets that Amazon.com
Inc unveiled on Thursday, starting as early as later
this month.
While the 7-inch updated Kindle Fire tablet and the 7-inch
Kindle Fire HD version with 16GB of storage will be in Staples
stores in September, Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Fire HD with
32GB of storage will be available later in October.
The product launches came less than three months before the
start of the holiday season, when many retailers ring up a big
chunk of their annual sales.
The presale on Kindle Paperwhite will start next week,
Staples said.
Earlier on Thursday, Amazon unveiled the new Kindle Fire
tablets in a bid to challenge Apple Inc's dominant iPad
and intensify a battle with Google Inc and Microsoft
Corp in the booming tablet arena.
Demos Parneros, president of U.S. Retail for Staples, had
told Reuters in July that he expected Amazon to introduce
several new versions of the popular mobile computing device.