公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Staples down in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

NEW YORK, March 6 Staples Inc : * Down 5.2 percent to $12.60 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook

