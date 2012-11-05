版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Staples has agreed to have Amazon lockers in U.S. stores: Staples spokeswoman

Nov 5 Staples Inc : * Has agreed to have Amazon.Com Inc lockers in U.S. stores: Staples

spokeswoman

