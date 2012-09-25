版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Staples' European restructurings a short-term credit negative

Sept 25 Staples Inc : * Moody's says staples' European restructurings a short-term credit negative

negative

