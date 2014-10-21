Staples says investigating possible payment card data breach

Oct 21 Staples Inc said late Monday
evening it is investigating a possible breach of payment card
data and has contacted law enforcement about the matter, making
it the latest U.S. retailer to become a possible victim of a
cyberattack.
"Staples is in the process of investigating a potential
issue involving credit card data and has contacted law
enforcement," company spokesman Mark Cautela said in a
statement.
"We take the protection of customer information very
seriously, and are working to resolve the situation," he said.
"If Staples discovers an issue, it is important to note that
customers are not responsible for any fraudulent activity on
their credit cards that is reported on a timely basis."
The office supply retailer disclosed the investigation after
security reporter Brian Krebs reported on his blog
Krebsonsecurity.com that several banks have identified a pattern
of payment card fraud suggesting that several Staples stores in
northeastern United States had succumbed to a data breach.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle and; Supriya Kurane; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)