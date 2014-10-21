UPDATE 1-Staples says probing possible payment card data breach

(Adds background)
Oct 21 Staples Inc is investigating a
possible breach of payment card data and has contacted law
enforcement about the matter, making it the latest U.S. retailer
to become a possible victim of a cyberattack.
"Staples is in the process of investigating a potential
issue involving credit card data and has contacted law
enforcement," company spokesman Mark Cautela said in a statement
late Monday.
The office-supply retailer disclosed the investigation after
security reporter Brian Krebs reported on his blog
Krebsonsecurity.com that several banks have identified a pattern
of payment card fraud suggesting that several Staples stores in
northeastern United States had succumbed to a data breach.
"We take the protection of customer information very
seriously, and are working to resolve the situation," Cautela
said.
"If Staples discovers an issue, it is important to note that
customers are not responsible for any fraudulent activity on
their credit cards that is reported on a timely basis."
Staples did not provide additional details of the data
breach.
Earlier this month, Sears Holdings Corp said it was
the victim of a cyberattack that likely resulted in the theft of
some customer payment cards at its Kmart stores.
Restaurant chain Dairy Queen, owned by Berkshire Hathaway
Inc, also said that it may have compromised payment
card information of customers across 46 U.S. states. Other
widespread breaches include those of Home Depot Inc,
Michaels Stores Inc and Neiman Marcus.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle and Supriya Kurane; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Gopakumar Warrier)