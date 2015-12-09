TRLPC: Staples loan for Office Depot buy in place despite FTC complaint

NEW YORK Dec 9 Office supply company Staples Inc's US$2.75bn term loan backing the US$6.3bn acquisition of fellow retailer Office Depot Inc will remain in place through Feb 4, 2016, as planned, even though the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint on Monday challenging the merger due to antitrust concerns, sources said.

The loan commitments had been scheduled to expire on Nov 4 before being extended to Feb 4, 2016, which would be a year after the takeover plan was announced, and then would terminate if the acquisition has not been completed, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

If the deal is not completed, Staples will be responsible for commitment fees that could reach almost US$100m if the commitments are kept in place through the Feb 4 deadline.

Staples said it anticipates commitment fees will total between US$25m and US$35m during the fourth quarter and has already paid US$56m.

Staples on Monday said in a statement that it plans to fight the Federal Trade Commission's objection, noting that it has already agreed to divest more than US$500m of commercial contracts to a competitor to help address concerns.

Staples could extend the loan commitment deadline again, but that would require a modification to the agreement and the approval of the lenders. The company has not yet made a formal request to lenders at this time, sources said.

Staples did not immediately return a call for comment.

Staples announced the Office Depot acquisition on Feb 4 and priced in April the US$2.75bn six-year term loan alongside a US$3bn five-year asset-based lending (ABL) facility to support the deal. The ABL facility will replace the company's existing US$1bn revolving credit facility.

The issuer said at the time of the deal that it plans to borrow US$1.5bn on the ABL facility when the acquisition closes.

The covenant-lite term loan priced at 275bp over Libor with a 0.75% floor after guidance opened at 350bp over Libor.

The loan includes a ticking fee that kicked in on May 1 at a rate of 50% of the margin. The ticking fee increased to the full margin plus the Libor floor on June 1, where it will remain. A ticking fee insures that banks get paid for providing the commitments even if a deal does not get completed.

Pricing on ABL facility borrowings opened at 175bp over Libor for the first three months. After that point, pricing was tied to the amount outstanding and ranges from 125bp to 175bp over Libor. Pricing on the undrawn portion ranges form 25bp to 37.5bp over Libor.

Barclays acted as the administrative agent and was joined by joint bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and HSBC.

The company also plans to use US$2.1bn of equity and US$500m of cash from its balance sheet to pay for Office Depot.

Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples previously tried to purchase Office Depot in 1997 when the pair of companies reached an agreement, but regulators forced the cancellation of the deal then due to antitrust concerns.

Office Depot is based in Boca Raton, Florida. (Editing By Lynn Adler and Jon Methven)