Staples gets FDA warning on California warehouse

Nikkei ends flat as yen's retreat halts, capping market
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
March 13 U.S. health regulators issued a warning letter to Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply retailer, for violating certain manufacturing practices related to food products stored in a company facility in California.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration alleged, in a letter dated March 7, that the products have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions and may have become contaminated with filth, or injurious to health.
The agency said that rodent waste was found in close vicinity of packages of different food products, including candies, crackers, creamers, pistachios, ramen noodles, and bottled water.
FDA inspected Staples' Stockton, California-based facility during October 20 to November 3, 2011.
PARIS, Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.