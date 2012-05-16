CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Staples sales disappoint on international weakness

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.30
* Q1 revenue $6.10 bln vs est $6.18 bln
* Outlook for 2012 unchanged
May 16 Staples Inc, the largest U.S.
office supply chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly
sales, hurt by weakness in international markets such as Europe
and Australia.
The company -- which operates in 26 countries in North and
South America, Europe and Asia -- kept its 2012 outlook, saying
it continues to expect slow growth in the U.S. economy and soft
demand in Europe.
Staples said it expects full-year sales to rise in the low
single-digits, with earnings per share increasing in the high
single-digits from $1.37 last year.
First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents
per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items , the company earned 30 cents per share.
Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion. Sales at
Staples' international business, which makes up about 20 percent
of the company's business, fell 8 percent to $1.2 billion.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 30 cents per share,
on revenue of $6.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Smaller rival OfficeMax Inc earlier this month
reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
cost cuts.
Office Depot Inc also saw cost cutting efforts pay
off in its latest reported quarter.
Staples shares closed at $14.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.