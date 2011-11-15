UPDATE 4-Staples sales miss estimates, cuts FY profit view

* Q3 shr $0.47 in line with Wall Street view

* Sales $6.57 bln vs estimate $6.72 bln

* Cuts FY net shr view $1.38-$1.42 vs prior $1.42-$1.48

* Shares fall more than 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares, graphic, byline)

By Mihir Dalal

Nov 15 Staples Inc (SPLS.O), the largest U.S. office supply retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by weak demand in Europe, and cut its profit forecast for the year, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

Staples' weak sales report comes after smaller rivals Office Depot Inc ODP.N and OfficeMax Inc OMX.N also posted lower-than-expected revenue in their latest quarter.

Staples' third-quarter sales outside the United States fell 1.9 percent to $1.3 billion, mostly due to a 12 percent decrease in comparable-store sales in Europe and lower revenue in Australia.

Staples sells to Europe-based companies which are grappling with slowing demand as a mix of inflation, high unemployment and government austerity keeps shoppers home.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on Staples revenue link.reuters.com/neq94s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said Staples still represents the "best house in a bad neighborhood," referring to the office supplies sector, but the management cannot do much to boost growth until the economic environment improves.

However, Morningstar's Joscelyn Mackay noted that international markets account only for a fifth of the company's overall revenue, and the analyst expects Staples to comfortably meet its full-year sales forecast.

"You have to look at Staples results in the context of Office Depot and OfficeMax ... (Staples) again took share from those two and will continue to do," Mackay said.

In the third quarter ended on Oct. 29, net income rose to $326.3 million, or 47 cents a share, matching the average estimate as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year earlier it earned $288.7 million, or 40 cents a share.

Sales rose slightly to $6.57 billion, compared with the average estimate of $6.72 billion.

The company, which kept its sales forecast, also reported a slight rise in margins, helped by tight expense control.

Staples expects to earn a net profit of $1.38 to $1.42 a share for the full year, down from its previous outlook of $1.42 to $1.48.

Shares of the company were down 5.4 percent at $14.54 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Additional reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman)