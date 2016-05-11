LPC: Staples to repay investors on US$2.5bn Office Depot merger escrow loan

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 11 Investors that earlier this
year funded a US$2.5bn loan into escrow to back the merger
between Staples and Office Depot will have
their commitments repaid after the two office supply retailers
called off the deal.
Barclays, the agent on the deal, told investors the loan
will be repaid at par, or 100 cents on the dollar, within a few
days, sources said. Staples sold the loan at a discount of 99
cents in January, LPC previously reported. It was funded into
escrow on February 2.
Investors that bought the loan at 99 in January may be happy
with the quick return, sources said, while those that purchased
the debt when it was trading above par - it was quoted at
100.25-100.5 May 3 - are stuck with a loss.
As part of the mechanics of the transaction, lenders were
told in a January deal update that "in the event that the escrow
funds are returned to lenders due to termination of the merger
or expiration of the escrow, the escrow term loan will be repaid
at par."
A Barclays spokesperson did not immediately return a
telephone call seeking comment. A Staples spokesperson declined
to comment. An Office Depot spokesperson referred a call to
Staples.
On Tuesday Staples said it and Office Depot plan to
terminate their merger agreement following the US District Court
for the District of Columbia's ruling granting the Federal Trade
Commission's request for a preliminary injunction to block the
transaction, according to a May 10 news release.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)