LPC: Staples to repay investors on US$2.5bn Office Depot merger escrow loan

NEW YORK May 11 Investors that earlier this year funded a US$2.5bn loan into escrow to back the merger between Staples and Office Depot will have their commitments repaid after the two office supply retailers called off the deal.

Barclays, the agent on the deal, told investors the loan will be repaid at par, or 100 cents on the dollar, within a few days, sources said. Staples sold the loan at a discount of 99 cents in January, LPC previously reported. It was funded into escrow on February 2.

Investors that bought the loan at 99 in January may be happy with the quick return, sources said, while those that purchased the debt when it was trading above par - it was quoted at 100.25-100.5 May 3 - are stuck with a loss.

As part of the mechanics of the transaction, lenders were told in a January deal update that "in the event that the escrow funds are returned to lenders due to termination of the merger or expiration of the escrow, the escrow term loan will be repaid at par."

A Barclays spokesperson did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment. A Staples spokesperson declined to comment. An Office Depot spokesperson referred a call to Staples.

On Tuesday Staples said it and Office Depot plan to terminate their merger agreement following the US District Court for the District of Columbia's ruling granting the Federal Trade Commission's request for a preliminary injunction to block the transaction, according to a May 10 news release. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)