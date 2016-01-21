TRLPC: Investors threaten not to fund US$2.75bn Staples loan for Office Depot buy

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 Investors are threatening not
to fund a US$2.75bn loan backing office supply retailer Staples'
purchase of rival Office Depot after pricing moved against the
deal, which could delay the completion of an acquisition already
challenged by antitrust issues.
Banks committed to the financing, which includes the
US$2.75bn term loan and a US$3bn revolving credit facility, in
February 2015. When the deal was unable to be completed in a
timely manner, that commitment was extended to February 4 from
November 4, 2015 after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) raised
antitrust concerns.
Market conditions have deteriorated since the deal was put
in place and loan pricing has increased significantly in the
interim, which is leading some investors to call for higher
pricing. The issue highlights the risk of committing to fund
loans in advance of deals closing in volatile markets, sources
said.
Lead arranger Barclays asked investors on a conference call
to fund the loan into an escrow account on February 2 before the
financing is due to mature on the original terms, which are
below current market rates. The call on January 20 was described
as "contentious."
Changes, including possibly increasing pricing, may be made
to the financing following the strong market reaction, but
nothing has been announced yet, sources said.
Although investors have committed to provide financing, they
argue they did not commit to funding the loan into an escrow
account before the transaction received regulatory approval.
With the February 4 commitment deadline fast approaching, some
investors say they should be in negotiations to extend the
maturity of their commitment.
The term loan is rated Baa2/BBB and was sold to investors at
275bp over Libor with a 75bp floor in April, sources said. The
average yield for an investment-grade loan on January 20 was
350bp; 50bp higher than the market was in April of last year,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. The loan will be sold at
99.5bp when it is funded into escrow and may only be repaid at
par, sources said.
If the merger had already received regulatory approval and
was due to be completed, investors would be prepared to fund the
loan at 275bp, even if it is below current market rates, because
they committed to the terms last year, sources said.
Investors are already being paid, receiving a 'ticking fee'
on the loan that started on May 1, 2015, of 50% of the margin.
That fee increased to the full margin plus the Libor floor on
June 1, 2015 where it will remain. Staples said last year it has
already paid US$56m in commitment fees and expected to pay
between US$25m and US$35m in fees during the fourth quarter.
A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment. Spokespeople
for Staples and Office Depot did not return telephone calls
seeking comment.
Staples and Office Depot remain committed to the
transaction, according to a lender presentation, and will
contest the FTC ruling in a court hearing on March 21. The
company expects a decision by May 10.
The funds would be released from escrow at the earlier of
the merger closing, the merger terminating or the escrow outside
date of September 10, with an additional two-month extension
option. Escrow is an account in which money is held until a
specific condition, such as the completion of an acquisition, is
met.
Barclays said on the January 20 call it would post final
term loan documents on January 25 and that commitments are due
on January 27. The company is also seeking to extend commitments
on the asset-based revolving credit facility to May 10.
Framingham, Massachusetts-based Staples previously tried to
purchase Boca Raton, Florida-based Office Depot in 1997 when the
rivals reached an agreement but regulators forced the
cancellation due to antitrust concerns.
