UPDATE 2-Staples to sell controlling stake in European unit to Cerberus

Dec 7 Office supplies retailer Staples Inc
said it would sell a controlling stake in its European
business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP
for 50 million euros ($53.65 million) to focus on its North
American operations.
Staples' European unit consists of retail, contract and
online businesses in 16 countries, generating aggregate annual
sales of about 1.7 billion euros.
The company said it would retain a 15 percent stake in the
European business.
The deal comes two months after smaller rival Office Depot
Inc said it would sell its European operations to
investment company Aurelius Group.
Staples and Office Depot called off their planned merger in
May due to antitrust concerns.
Following the scrapping of the deal, Staples named a new
chief executive and announced a $300 million cost-cutting plan
and exploration of strategic alternatives for the European
business.
Staples' sale of the European unit is expected to be
completed during the first quarter of its fiscal year beginning
February 2017, subject to certain conditions.
Cerberus plans to bolster the European business by expanding
its sales force and diversifying beyond office supplies, said
Steven Mayer, the private equity fund's senior managing
director.
Staples said last month it would sell its UK retail business
and operations to Hilco Capital, which invests in distressed
companies.
Barclays was financial adviser to Staples and Clifford
Chance LLP was its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and
Linklaters LLP were legal advisers to Cerberus.
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
