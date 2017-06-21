Sycamore Partners close to deal to acquire Staples -sources

| June 21
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is
in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an
auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6
billion.
The acquisition would come a year after a U.S. federal judge
thwarted a merger between Staples and peer Office Depot Inc
on antitrust grounds.
It would represent a bet by Sycamore that Staples could more
quickly shift its business model from serving consumers to
catering to companies if it were to go private.
Sycamore is in the process of finalizing a debt financing
package for its bid for Staples after it prevailed over another
private equity firm, Cerberus Capital Management, three sources
said.
An agreement could be announced as early as next week,
though negotiations between Sycamore and Staples are continuing
and there is still a possibility that deal discussions could
fall apart, the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Framingham, Massachusetts-based
Staples and New York-based Sycamore declined to comment.
Cerberus, which is also based in New York, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Staples, which made its name selling paper, pens and other
supplies in retail stores, reported a smaller-than-expected fall
in first-quarter comparable sales last month, while its profit
met analyst estimates, helped by a growth in demand for
facilities, breakroom supplies and technology solutions.
Staples has 1,255 stores in the United States and 304 in
Canada. It has the largest market share of office supply stores
in the United States at 48 percent, and its share has increased
since 2011, according to Euromonitor.
Private-equity acquisitions of retailers have become
increasingly rare, as the investment firms worry about
increasing headwinds facing the industry and their portfolio
companies struggle with the debt burden left behind from
leveraged buyouts. Retail deals comprised the smallest share of
mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of the year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
A number of private equity-backed retailers, from Sports
Authority Inc to Payless ShoeSource Inc, have filed for
bankruptcy in the last two years.
Sycamore, however, specializes in retail investments and has
been more bullish on the sector. Its previous investments
include regional department store operator Belk Inc, discount
general merchandise retailer Dollar Express and mall and
web-based specialty retailer Hot Topic.
