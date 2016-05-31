UPDATE 1-Staples CEO to step down after Office Depot deal termination

(Adds details, background)
May 31 Office supplies retailer Staples Inc
, which called off a deal to buy smaller rival Office
Depot Inc this month, said Chief Executive Ron Sargent
will step down after the company's annual meeting on June 14.
The decision comes three weeks after a U.S. federal judge
ordered to halt the deal because of antitrust concerns.
"With the termination of the merger, we mutually agreed that
now is the right time to transition to a new management to lead
Staples through its next phase of growth," independent lead
director Robert E. Sulentic said.
The company announced several actions after scrapping the
deal, including a $300 million cost-cutting plan and exploration
of strategic alternatives for its European operations.
Shira Goodman, Staples President of North America Operations
will become interim CEO, the company said, adding that a special
committee of the board would identify a permanent replacement,
with the support of an executive search firm.
Sargent, who has been the CEO since February 2002, will
continue to serve as non-executive chairman through Staples'
fiscal year ending Jan. 28, 2017 on re-election at its annual
meeting, the company said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don
Sebastian)