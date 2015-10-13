版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 14日 星期三 04:32 BJT

Staples' limits severance benefits for senior executives

Oct 13 Office supplies retailer Staples Inc said on Tuesday that it would limit severance benefits payments for senior its executives.

The company said it would without seek shareholder approval to pay an executive severance benefits that amounts to more than 2.99 times the sum of their base salary plus target annual cash incentive award.

Chief Executive Ron Sargent has elected to amend his severance agreement to align with the terms of the new policy, the company said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐