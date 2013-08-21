版本:
Staples profit falls on international weakness

Aug 21 Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply retailer, reported a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak sales in international markets such as Europe and Australia.

Net earnings fell to $102.5 million, or 16 cents a share in the second quarter ended on Aug. 3 from $120.4 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.

