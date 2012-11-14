版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 19:22 BJT

Office supply chain Staples swings to loss

Nov 14 Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply chain, swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by restructuring charges and lower sales in Europe and Australia.

The company posted a net loss of $596.3 million, or 89 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of $326.4 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐