Staples profit falls 44 pct on stronger dollar, store closures

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Office supply retailer Staples Inc reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar and store closures.
The company's net income fell to $96 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 3 from $170 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Staples took a $46 million pre-tax charge related to closing 16 stores in the quarter and its plan to close about 80 stores in the current quarter.
Sales fell nearly 3 percent to $5.65 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
