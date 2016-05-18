UPDATE 2-Staples posts smallest sales decline in 6 quarters

* 1st-qtr sales $5.10 bln vs est. $5.09 bln

* Profit $0.17/share vs est. $0.16

* North America comparable sales down 4 pct (Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

May 18 Staples Inc reported its smallest sales decline in six quarters as demand recovered in its business that sells office supplies to companies in North America.

Shares of the No.1 U.S. office supplies retailer, which aborted its bid for main rival Office Depot Inc last week, rose about 2 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Sales in Staples' North America commercial business rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter as demand improved for promotional products and breakroom supplies. The business accounted for nearly 42 percent of the company's total sales.

However, comparable sales at its North America stores fell 4 percent, a bigger drop than the 2.8 percent expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Staples, like Office Depot, has struggled to arrest the slide in its sales as customers move away from using traditional stationery and ink and toner to digital alternatives.

The company, which made its second attempt last year to buy Office Depot for $6.3 billion, has been cutting costs, shutting stores and pushing into ecommerce to boost profits.

Staples abandoned the deal after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission succeeded in getting a preliminary injunction to block the acquisition.

The company has said that it will now focus on mid-market companies to increase sales and explore alternatives for its European operations.

Staples' operating costs fell 8.3 percent to $1.15 billion in the quarter ended April 30.

"These results demonstrate management kept its eye on the ball during the prolonged Office Depot merger review process - which we believe positions Staples well to take market share from its dazed and confused primary rival," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba wrote in a note.

Total sales fell 3 percent to $5.10 billion, topping the average analyst estimate of $5.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income plunged 31 percent to $41 million, or 6 cents per share, mainly due to charges related to the scrapped deal, restructuring and store closures.

Excluding items, Staples earned 17 cents per share, beating the average estimate of 16 cents.

The company's shares were trading at $8.42 before the bell.

Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had more than halved in value since Feb. 3 last year, a day before Staples announced the Office Depot acquisition. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Kirti Pandey)