REFILE-Staples quarterly sales fall 3.7 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Staples Inc, the No. 1 U.S. office supplies retailer, reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly sales, reflecting a lower store count and a strong dollar.
The company's total sales fell to $4.75 billion in the second quarter ended July 30 from $4.94 billion a year earlier. The sales dropped for the 14th quarter in a row.
Sales at the company's established stores in North America fell 4 percent.
The company and smaller rival Office Depot Inc, which it tried unsuccessfully to buy, face stiff competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc, even as people use far less stationery.
Staples reported a net loss of $766 million, or $1.18 per share, compared with a profit of $36 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
