2013年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Staples says plans to more than triple number of items it sells online

CHICAGO, March 6 Staples Inc : * Says plans to more than triple number of items it sells online * Says European transformation will be headwind on profit in beginning of year * CEO says premature to say much about officemax/office depot deal * Says black Friday was better online, worse in stores last year * Says believes in microsoft's windows 8, though launch was below

expectations

