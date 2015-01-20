UPDATE 3-Starboard asks Staples to merge with Office Depot

* Starboard says combined co to save at least $2 billion
* Staples to reject proposition on antitrust worries - FT
* Potential merger to face long FTC review - analyst
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Jan 20 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
called for office-supply chains Staples Inc and Office
Depot Inc to merge, saying a combined company would lead
to greater savings.
The hedge fund owned 5.1 percent of Staples last month when
it boosted its stake in Office Depot to nearly 10 percent.
A merger will result in synergies of at least $2 billion,
more than doubling operating profits, Starboard's founder and
Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith wrote in a letter to Staples'
Chief Executive Ronald Sargent on Tuesday.
"If it becomes clear to us that you have no intention of
seriously pursuing this unique and highly attractive
opportunity, it would be a clear sign that significant
leadership change is needed at Staples," Smith said.
Staples, the No.1 office supplies chain, said it has met
Starboard Value to discuss their ideas, and carefully considers
all actions that would create shareholder value.
A merger would help fend off intense competition from online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and big-box chains
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc that sell the same core
office supplies, such as paper and ink toner, for less.
However, Staples would reject Starboard's proposition due to
antitrust concerns, the Financial Times reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1ynnIIB)
Office Depot and Staples were not immediately available to
comment on the FT report.
A combination of the two biggest remaining U.S. office
supply retailers will face a long review by the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission (FTC), Michael Keeley, partner at law firm
Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, told Reuters.
The FTC would either outright clear or block such a deal,
and would not ask for store divestitures, Keeley said.
Regulators nixed Staples' attempt to buy Office Depot in
1997, citing antitrust concerns.
The FTC approved Office Depot's $976 million acquisition of
OfficeMax in 2013 without the need to close stores, citing
increased competition in the office supply industry.
The magnitude of value created from such a combination would
far exceed anything that either company could achieve on a
standalone basis, Smith said.
Staples shares were down 5 percent at $16.45 in late
afternoon trading on Tuesday, while Office Depot shares were
down 4.1 percent at $7.71.
