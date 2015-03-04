Starboard says Staples needs to "improve" board

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked office supplies retailer Staples Inc to "improve" the composition of its board to complete the acquisition of Office Depot Inc and fully integrate its smaller rival.
Starboard, which did not suggest any candidate for the board in a letter to Staples on Wednesday, said the combined company could be worth $32-$37 per share.
The No.1 U.S. office supplies retailer agreed to buy No.2 Office Depot in a $6.3 billion deal announced a month ago. The deal is awaiting approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, but is widely expected to go ahead.
The hedge fund holds a 4.5 percent stake in Staples.
Staples shares were down slightly at $16.71 on the Nasdaq in early trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.