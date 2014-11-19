UPDATE 2-Staples profit beats as demand rises from N. America businesses

* North America commercial unit sales rise 3.3 pct
* Third-qtr profit rises 60 pct to $216.8 mln
* Sales fall 2.5 pct to $5.96 bln
* Shares rise as much as 11 pct
(Adds details, background; updates shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Nov 19 Staples Inc reported
higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit as business
customers in North America bought more furniture, breakroom
products such as coffee machines and core office supplies like
stationery.
Shares of the largest U.S. office supplies retailer rose as
much as 11 percent.
Sales in Staples' North America commercial unit, which sells
products to businesses through contracts, rose 3.3 percent in
the third quarter ended Nov. 1. The unit accounted for more than
a third of the company's total sales.
U.S. small business optimism rose in October as more owners
said they planned to invest in their companies, according to a
National Federation of Independent Business survey released last
week.
Staples also raised on Wednesday its full-year free cash
flow forecast to "more than $800 million" from "more than $600
million."
The company, which has launched a two-year plan to save $500
million in annual costs, said it would shut 170 North American
stores this year, higher than the 140 announced earlier.
Staples said it had achieved over $200 million in annual
cost savings so far.
Sales in the company's North America stores and online unit,
its biggest business, fell 6 percent due to weak demand for
computers, business machines and technology services.
"Nobody expects much sales improvement in (the North America
store and online unit) in the near term ... " Citi analyst Kate
McShane wrote in a note.
Net income rose 60 percent to $216.8 million, or 34 cents
per share. Excluding items, Staples earned 37 cents per share.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $5.96 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per
share and revenue of $5.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Staples said it might book a loss on a possible payment card
data breach, which it disclosed in October.
The company also said sales would fall in the holiday
quarter and it forecast current-quarter profit of 27-32 cents
per share, largely below the average analyst estimate of 31
cents.
Smaller rival Office Depot Inc reported a fall in
quarterly sales this month and said sales would remain weak in
the current quarter.
Staples shares were up 10 percent at $14.04 in noon trading
on the Nasdaq.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)