Star Bulk Carriers to buy Oceanbulk carriers in all-stock deal

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Star Bulk Carriers Corp said it would buy fellow dry bulk carriers Oceanbulk Shipping LLC and Oceanbulk Carriers LLC in an all-stock deal that will make Oaktree Capital Management its largest shareholder.
Star Bulk Carriers is issuing 54.104 million new shares to buy the Oceanbulk companies, valuing the deal at about $653 million based on Star Bulk Carrier's Friday close of $12.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.
After closing, the Athens, Greece-based company will be the largest U.S.-listed dry bulk shipper, with a market value of about $1 billion, Star Bulk Carriers said on Monday.
The new shares will go to affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management and Star Bulk Carriers' non-executive chairman, Petros Pappas, and some of his immediate family members.
Oaktree will own 61.3 percent of Star Bulk Carriers, while Pappas and family will own 12.5 percent.
The combined company will have a fleet of 69 vessels engaged in carrying commodities such as coal, iron ore and grain. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated