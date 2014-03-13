版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-China's Star Net Communication signs agreement with Alipay

March 13 China's Fujian Star Net Communication Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement with Alibaba's online payment unit Alipay

Source text in Chinese:

