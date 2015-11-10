Chevron's Thai unit IPO raises $435 mln.

BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Star Petroleum Refining Pcl has set its IPO price at 9 baht ($0.2510) per share, aiming to raise up to 15.6 billion baht ($435.03 million) in an initial public offering later this month, the company said in a filing.
Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron Corp, planned to sell up to 1.74 billion shares in the IPO, of which 1.39 billion shares will be sold by PTT Pcl, according the filing to Securities and Exchange Commission. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Michael Perry)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains