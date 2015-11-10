Chevron's Thai unit IPO raises $435 mln.

BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Star Petroleum Refining Pcl has set its IPO price at 9 baht ($0.2510) per share, aiming to raise up to 15.6 billion baht ($435.03 million) in an initial public offering later this month, the company said in a filing.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron Corp, planned to sell up to 1.74 billion shares in the IPO, of which 1.39 billion shares will be sold by PTT Pcl, according the filing to Securities and Exchange Commission. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Michael Perry)