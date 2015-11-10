UPDATE 1-Chevron's Thai unit aims to raise $435 mln from IPO; PTT to exit

(Adds context, details on pricing, IPO)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK Nov 10 Thailand's Star Petroleum Refining Pcl (SPRC) has set its IPO price at 9 baht ($0.2510) per share, aiming to raise up to 15.6 billion baht ($435 million) in an initial public offering later this month, the company said in a filing.

The deal will mark the exit of Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl, which has long sought to sell its 36 percent stake in SPRC amid criticism that it hold a monopoly over all aspects of the Thai energy sector.

It will also be Thailand's third biggest IPO this year after telecoms group Jasmine International Pcl listed a $1.7 billion internet fund in February and EGAT listed a $595 million power plant fund in July.

Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron Corp, planned to sell up to 1.74 billion shares in the IPO, of which 1.39 billion shares will be sold by PTT, according to the filing to Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nearly 60 percent of the shares will be offered to local retail investors on Nov 23-25 and institutional investors on Nov 26-Dec 1, with the remaining to be sold to foreign investors.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt and as working capital. Chevron South Asia Holdings Pte Ltd will remain the majority shareholder in SPRC with a 57.42 percent after the IPO, the company said.

SPRC operates a 165,000 barrel-per-day refinery in eastern Rayong province and its capacity accounts for 13.2 percent of Thailand's total.

In 2014, the oil refiner made a net loss of $194.1 million, hit by declines in crude oil and petroleum product prices. It posted a net profit of $193 million in the first nine months of 2015.

Bualuang Securities, Finansa, Phatra Securities and Siam Commercial Bank are advisers of the IPO. ($1 = 35.8600 baht) (Additional reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Michael Perry and Miral Fahmy)