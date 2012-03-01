UPDATE 2-Asahi seen as frontrunner to buy StarBev -sources

* Japan brewer tipped to buy east European beermaker StarBev
* Sale of CVC's StarBev could come within two weeks
* StarBev sale could raise about $3 bln for CVC Capital
By Victoria Howley and David Jones
LONDON, March 1 Japanese brewer Asahi
is emerging as a frontrunner to buy eastern European
brewer StarBev in a deal expected to fetch up to $3 billion for
private equity owner CVC Capital Partners, people familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
The private equity group, which bought StarBev in December
2009, is gearing up to sell the business in around two weeks
after receiving approaches from a number of global brewing
groups, the people said.
"Asahi have put a big price on the table, and we would
expect a resolution in around two weeks time," said one person
involved in the sale process.
All parties either declined to comment or could not
immediately be reached for comment.
CVC bought the business from the world's biggest brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev, calling it StarBev after its
Czech beer Staropramen, and although AB-InBev has the "right of
first offer," bankers and analysts believe it will not be
tempted as it has its eyes on bigger beer markets.
The most interest in StarBev so far has come from Asahi,
Carlsberg, SABMiller and AB-InBev, while
other brewers such as Heineken and Molson Coors
were less enthusiastic, the people said.
"We would expect a result for someone in the next two weeks,
and all the talk is of Asahi," one of the people said.
Although the business is in countries like the Czech
Republic, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary and has been hit by
recent weakness in eastern European economies, it is still seen
as a long-term growth story in a rapidly consolidating global
brewing world.
Other Japanese drinks groups Kirin and privately
owned Suntory have shown less interest. Kirin bought
Brazil's second biggest brewer Schincariol for nearly $4 billion
last year, while Suntory is not keen on buying into European
beer, the people added.
Asahi, the brewer of Japan's top-selling beer "Super Dry"
has been on the acquisition trail buying up New Zealand
ready-to-drink cocktail maker Independent Liquor last summer for
$1.3 billion in its biggest ever deal, and in recent years has
bought a stake in China's Tsingtao and the
Australian business of Schweppes.
Last year, Asahi president Naoki Izumiya signalled more
overseas deals were likely and, after looking in China, Asia and
Oceania, it would search outside those areas as it aims for over
20 percent of its sales from foreign markets by 2015.
COMPETITION HURDLES
AB-InBev sold the business to cut its debts after buying
U.S. brewer Anheuser-Busch in 2008 for $52 billion, and analysts
said it would be reluctant to buy it back as it does not have
leading positions in the big eastern European beer markets of
Romania and the Czech Republic.
The Belgium-based group makes around 80 percent of its
profits from North and South America, controlling half the
United States beer market and two-thirds of the Brazilian one,
and these two areas with China and Russia are its key focus.
"We would be stunned if ABI were to buy back assets it sold
to a private equity firm less than three years ago ... ABI has
said its focus is on the U.S., Brazil and China, and we would
not expect them to expand at this stage in central Europe," said
Liberum Capital analyst Pablo Zuanic
Other European brewers like SABMiller, Heineken
and Carlsberg would face anti-trust
problems as all are major players in the region, with a
SABMiller-StarBev combination potentially having a 63 percent
market share of the Czech Republic beer market, 49 percent in
Hungary and 39 percent in Romania.
SABMiller had considered linking up with its new Turkish
ally Anadulo Efes to try and overcome anti-trust
concerns but progress has been difficult. The London-based
brewer swapped its Russian and Ukrainian operations for a 24
percent stake in Turkey's top brewer last year.
Amsterdam-based Heineken would have market shares of 44
percent in Romania, 46 percent in Hungary and 51 percent in
Bulgaria in a StarBev linkup, while Denmark's Carlsberg would
have 46 percent in Bulgaria, 76 percent in Serbia and 47 percent
in Croatia, analysts have calculated.
The level of interest from trade buyers, means little scope
for private equity to compete as they lack the level of
potential costs savings a big brewer can achieve, analysts said.
CVC bought the business for around $2.2 billion with
potential future payment of as much as $800 million based on
CVC's return on its investment.
In Europe, the four brewing stocks closed higher, AB-InBev
gained 1.6 percent to 51.21 euros, SABMiller was up 1.5 percent
at 2,586 pence, Heineken edged forward 0.6 percent to 39.86
euros and Carlsberg advanced 0.7 percent to 442.30 crowns.