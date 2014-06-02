版本:
Starboard reports stake in MeadWestvaco, says shares undervalued

June 2 Activist investor Starboard Value LP reported a 5.6 percent stake in MeadWestvaco Corp and said the packaging materials maker's stock was "deeply undervalued."

MeadWestvaco's management should take appropriate actions to improve operating margins, explore a separation of non-core assets and improve capital allocation, Starboard said in a letter to the company released on Monday. (r.reuters.com/nep79v) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
