Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
June 2 Activist investor Starboard Value LP reported a 5.6 percent stake in MeadWestvaco Corp and said the packaging materials maker's stock was "deeply undervalued."
MeadWestvaco's management should take appropriate actions to improve operating margins, explore a separation of non-core assets and improve capital allocation, Starboard said in a letter to the company released on Monday. (r.reuters.com/nep79v) (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned