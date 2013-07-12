CORRECTED-Starboard hires bankers to explore Smithfield deals

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
(Removes wrong ticker symbol for Shuanghui in first paragraph)
July 12 Activist shareholder Starboard Value LP said on Friday it engaged financial advisors to explore alternative deal options for Smithfield Foods Inc aside from its planned takeover by China's Shuanghui International.
Starboard, a New York-based hedge fund and a large Smithfield shareholder, said it hired Moelis & Co and BDA Advisors Inc.
Smithfield declined to comment. Shuanghui officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Martinne Geller and Dhanya Skariachan in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ