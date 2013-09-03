UPDATE 1-Starboard lines up rival buyers for Smithfield Foods

By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, Sept 3 Activist hedge fund Starboard
Value LP said it is working with investors interested in paying
"substantially" more for Smithfield Foods Inc than the
price China's Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd had agreed
to.
Starboard, a New York-based fund that holds a 5.7 percent
stake in Smithfield, said in a letter to the company's
shareholders on Tuesday that it had received "nonbinding written
indications of interest" from other parties willing to pay more
than the $34 per share cash deal proposed by Shuanghui.
While the counter-proposal was not completed, the hedge fund
said it planned to vote against the Smithfield-Shuanghui merger
later this month in order to buy more time to get such a bid
finalized.
Virginia-based Smithfield, the world's largest pork
producer, has scheduled a special shareholder meeting on Sept.
24 to vote on the proposed acquisition by Shuanghui. The deal,
struck in May and valued then at about $7.1 billion including
debt, would be the biggest takeover of a U.S. company by a
Chinese one.
The U.S. government said in late July it would take a
further 45 days to review Shuanghui's plan to purchase
Smithfield.
Some U.S. lawmakers have voiced concerns a takeover of
Smithfield by a Chinese firm could hurt U.S. food safety and
raise prices for American consumers. Other have said it could
affect the safety and availability of heparin, a blood thinner
derived from pig intestines that is widely used in heart surgery
and kidney dialysis.
Starboard, which has argued that Smithfield could be sold
for more if its assets were split, said in July that it had
hired Moelis & Co. and BDA Advisors Inc. to advise the hedge
fund as it searched for buyout firms to form a rival bid.
Starboard had approached investment firm Blackstone Group LP
and other meat processors, including Tyson Foods Inc
, according to an Aug. 9 report by Bloomberg.
While the portent of a U.S.-based group of owners may appeal
to critics of a Chinese takeover, some industry analysts say it
could be challenging to derail the Shuanghui-Smithfield deal at
this point.
Shuanghui International Holdings Inc announced in a
statement Tuesday morning that it has secured about $4 billion
in loans from a group of eight banks as part of the financing it
needs to fund the Smithfield deal. The news prompted D.A.
Davidson & Co. analyst Timothy S. Ramey to write in a research
note on Tuesday that "the acquisition of by
Shuanghui International Holdings looks reasonably certain."
Shuanghui and Smithfield declined to comment on Starboard's
move to find rival buyers. Starboard, Blackstone Group and Tyson
Foods could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday.
Starboard said it would vote against the merger in part to
get Smithfield to push back the Sept. 24 special meeting, as the
company's board of directors is "only permitted to consider
alternative acquisition proposals that are received prior to
shareholder approval" of the Smithfield-Shuanghui merger at the
meeting.
According to the terms of the proposed deal, it must be
closed by Nov. 29. The terms of the deal also allow Smithfield
to delay the special meeting set for later this month if the
pork processing giant cannot garner enough votes in favor of
Shuanghui's bid, according to Starboard's letter.
"It is our belief that the proposed merger undervalues
Smithfield and that with more time an alternative proposal to
the board at a superior price for shareholders could be
available," Starboard wrote in the letter.
The hedge fund acknowledged that if a more lucrative
acquisition bid could not be finalized and presented, it would
vote in favor of the Shuanghui bid.
Smithfield is scheduled to report its fiscal first quarter
2014 results on Friday. Executives may discuss a recent push for
expansion of its domestic swine operations, say industry
analysts.
Smithfield's hog production unit, Murphy-Brown LLC, is part
of a trio of companies that won a bid last month to buy the U.S.
operations of bankrupt hog farmer AgFeed Industries Inc. in a
deal valued at $79.2 million. Murphy-Brown is poised to acquire
AgFeed's North Carolina-based hog producing facilities and some
of its Iowa operations, according to documents filed in Delaware
bankruptcy court.
Shares of Smithfield were up 0.6 percent at $33.74 in
morning trading.